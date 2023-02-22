Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC) Shares Purchased by ExodusPoint Capital Management LP

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC – Get Rating) by 617.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 185,815 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 159,928 shares during the quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP owned 0.22% of Alector worth $1,758,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALEC. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Alector in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Alector in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Alector by 99.2% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 3,103 shares during the period. Texas Yale Capital Corp. acquired a new position in Alector in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $95,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Alector in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $110,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Alector alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ALEC shares. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Alector from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Alector from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Bank of America lowered shares of Alector from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Alector from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.75.

Alector Stock Down 7.6 %

Alector Company Profile

Shares of NASDAQ:ALEC opened at $9.09 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $751.76 million, a P/E ratio of -5.48 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.32. Alector, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.84 and a 12-month high of $17.29.

(Get Rating)

Alector, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in pioneering of immuno-neurology. It develops portfolio of innate immune system programs, designed to functionally repair genetic mutations and enable the rejuvenated immune cells to counteract emerging brain pathologies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alector Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alector and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.