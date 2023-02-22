Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) Receives $175.63 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $175.63.

ARE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities to $168.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $176.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $162.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Stock Performance

Shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock opened at $157.47 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $155.07 and a 200 day moving average of $151.04. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has a 12 month low of $126.74 and a 12 month high of $206.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Increases Dividend

Alexandria Real Estate Equities ( NYSE:ARE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by ($1.82). Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 20.15% and a return on equity of 2.80%. The firm had revenue of $670.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $674.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alexandria Real Estate Equities will post 8.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were given a dividend of $1.21 per share. This represents a $4.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. This is a positive change from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 154.63%.

Insider Transactions at Alexandria Real Estate Equities

In other news, EVP Marc E. Binda sold 3,316 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total transaction of $510,664.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,609,602. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Alexandria Real Estate Equities news, EVP Marc E. Binda sold 3,316 shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total transaction of $510,664.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,609,602. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Peter M. Moglia sold 2,000 shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.89, for a total value of $303,780.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 167,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,380,667.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 50,354 shares of company stock valued at $7,880,217. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 4.6% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 27,265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,822,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the third quarter valued at approximately $289,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 9.2% in the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 8,038 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the third quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 11.3% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 97,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,789,000 after purchasing an additional 9,852 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Company Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc engages in the business of providing space for lease. The firm is also an owner, operator, and developer of life science, agrotechnology, and technology campuses in Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

Featured Articles

