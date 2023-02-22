Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Acquired by SVB Wealth LLC

SVB Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 2,197.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 560,673 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 536,273 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for approximately 0.8% of SVB Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $53,909,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GOOG. Totem Point Management LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Totem Point Management LLC now owns 3,171 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,857,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Somerville Kurt F grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Somerville Kurt F now owns 118 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. BCK Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,564,000. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 53.2% in the 1st quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 144 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 3,370 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $9,412,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.87, for a total value of $63,617.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,524,913.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.87, for a total value of $63,617.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,524,913.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,203 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total value of $1,992,719.25. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,872,965.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,943 shares of company stock valued at $3,454,353 over the last three months. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Alphabet Stock Performance

NASDAQ GOOG opened at $92.05 on Wednesday. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $83.45 and a fifty-two week high of $144.16. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a fifty day moving average of $94.19 and a 200-day moving average of $99.62. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.09). Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 21.20%. The company had revenue of $76.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.49 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GOOG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Societe Generale lowered their target price on Alphabet from $147.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Bank of America raised their price target on Alphabet from $116.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group set a $136.00 price target on Alphabet in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Alphabet from $122.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $137.13.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Further Reading

