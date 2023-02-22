Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Purchased by Insight Inv LLC

Insight Inv LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 1,838.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,880 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,783 shares during the quarter. Insight Inv LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $181,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GOOG. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora grew its stake in Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the third quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 260 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the third quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. Saban Cheryl grew its stake in Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the third quarter. Saban Cheryl now owns 200 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the third quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 320 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the period. Finally, Schubert & Co grew its stake in Alphabet by 1,192.9% during the third quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 362 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GOOG has been the subject of several research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Credit Suisse Group set a $136.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $130.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $118.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $137.13.

Alphabet Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $92.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.08. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $83.45 and a 1-year high of $144.16. The company’s fifty day moving average is $94.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.38.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.09). Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 21.20%. The firm had revenue of $76.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.49 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.15 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,203 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total value of $1,992,719.25. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 76,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,872,965.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,203 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total value of $1,992,719.25. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 76,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,872,965.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider John Kent Walker sold 11,313 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $1,131,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 41,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,197,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,943 shares of company stock valued at $3,454,353 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

About Alphabet

(Get Rating)

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

See Also

