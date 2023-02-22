Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Stock Holdings Increased by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 1,902.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,425,141 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,754,629 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises about 3.4% of Bessemer Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,290,828,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOG. Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,896.1% in the third quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 28,471,359 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,737,521,000 after purchasing an additional 27,045,038 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,736.4% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 23,253,198 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,235,795,000 after purchasing an additional 21,986,989 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,872.0% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 18,292,839 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,758,856,000 after purchasing an additional 17,365,189 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,863.4% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,524,239 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,620,863,000 after purchasing an additional 15,682,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2,152.2% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 13,440,650 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,292,318,000 after purchasing an additional 12,843,870 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.69% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.24, for a total value of $33,911.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,300 shares in the company, valued at $1,008,412. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.24, for a total value of $33,911.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,300 shares in the company, valued at $1,008,412. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.87, for a total transaction of $63,617.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,524,913.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 36,943 shares of company stock worth $3,454,353. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

GOOG opened at $92.05 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $83.45 and a 52-week high of $144.16. The company has a 50 day moving average of $94.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.62. The company has a market cap of $1.18 trillion, a P/E ratio of 20.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.08.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $76.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.49 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 21.20%. Alphabet’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.53 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on GOOG shares. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $116.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Societe Generale cut their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $147.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $118.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $137.13.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

