Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Stock Position Boosted by Insight Inv LLC

Insight Inv LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 1,838.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,880 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,783 shares during the period. Insight Inv LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $181,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goodman Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 2,162.4% during the 3rd quarter. Goodman Financial Corp now owns 80,904 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,779,000 after purchasing an additional 77,328 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,939.5% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 1,476,545 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $141,970,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404,148 shares in the last quarter. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 3rd quarter valued at about $69,000. SVB Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2,197.8% in the third quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 560,673 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $53,909,000 after buying an additional 536,273 shares during the period. Finally, Hyman Charles D boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the third quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 44,100 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,240,000 after buying an additional 41,895 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 28.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on GOOG shares. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Societe Generale decreased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $147.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $118.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $116.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.13.

Alphabet Price Performance

Shares of GOOG opened at $92.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 trillion, a PE ratio of 20.23, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $94.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.38. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $83.45 and a twelve month high of $144.16.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.09). Alphabet had a net margin of 21.20% and a return on equity of 23.54%. The company had revenue of $76.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.53 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 360 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.48, for a total transaction of $35,452.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,300 shares in the company, valued at $1,112,824. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total value of $1,992,719.25. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 76,579 shares in the company, valued at $6,872,965.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.48, for a total transaction of $35,452.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,112,824. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,943 shares of company stock worth $3,454,353 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

