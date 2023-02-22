Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Bought by Tectonic Advisors LLC

Tectonic Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 2,350.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,048 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,842 shares during the period. Tectonic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $483,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,690.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 26,231,920 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,509,083,000 after purchasing an additional 24,766,730 shares during the last quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt now owns 19,286,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,845,092,000 after purchasing an additional 18,321,700 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 2,462.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 18,694,427 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,788,124,000 after purchasing an additional 17,964,785 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,884.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 17,922,978 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,714,333,000 after purchasing an additional 17,019,726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,957.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 17,857,280 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,945,783,000 after purchasing an additional 16,989,271 shares during the last quarter. 34.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on GOOGL shares. MKM Partners lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $116.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Alphabet to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Alphabet from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.32.

Alphabet Stock Performance

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $91.79 on Wednesday. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $83.34 and a 12 month high of $143.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 trillion, a P/E ratio of 20.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $93.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.00.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.09). Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 21.20%. The firm had revenue of $76.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.48, for a total value of $35,452.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,112,824. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total value of $1,992,719.25. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 76,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,872,965.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.48, for a total transaction of $35,452.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,112,824. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 36,943 shares of company stock worth $3,454,353. 11.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

