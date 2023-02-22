AltaGas Ltd. (TSE:ALA) Receives C$32.25 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of AltaGas Ltd. (TSE:ALA – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$32.25.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on AltaGas from C$32.00 to C$31.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on AltaGas from C$37.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Barclays set a C$29.00 target price on AltaGas and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. CIBC lifted their target price on AltaGas from C$32.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on AltaGas from C$34.00 to C$30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 31st.

AltaGas Stock Down 2.1 %

ALA stock opened at C$23.66 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.88. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$24.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$25.44. The company has a market cap of C$6.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.31, a P/E/G ratio of -4.97 and a beta of 1.31. AltaGas has a twelve month low of C$22.05 and a twelve month high of C$31.16.

AltaGas Increases Dividend

Insider Activity at AltaGas

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 16th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 15th. This is an increase from AltaGas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.73%. AltaGas’s payout ratio is 167.16%.

In related news, Director David Wallace Cornhill acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$22.70 per share, with a total value of C$113,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,453,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$32,999,602.90. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About AltaGas

AltaGas Ltd. operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Utilities and Midstream segments. The Utilities segment owns and operates rate-regulated natural gas distribution and storage utilities in Maryland, Virginia, Delaware, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and the District of Columbia serving approximately 1.7 million customers.

