Amalgamated Bank Acquires 130 Shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE)

Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,323 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply were worth $971,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 113.5% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 331 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,219 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $127.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $126.00 to $163.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $151.70.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SITE opened at $147.04 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. has a 12 month low of $97.36 and a 12 month high of $184.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $134.97 and a 200-day moving average of $125.01. The company has a market capitalization of $6.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.48 and a beta of 1.45.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.15). SiteOne Landscape Supply had a return on equity of 20.08% and a net margin of 6.11%. The business had revenue of $890.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $895.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Profile

(Get Rating)

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the distribution of landscape supplies and residential. Its products include hardscapes, landscape accessories, nursery goods, outdoor lighting, and ice melt products to green industry professionals. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Roswell, GA.

Featured Stories

