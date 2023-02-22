Amalgamated Bank Acquires 144 Shares of Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS)

Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,994 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Axcelis Technologies were worth $969,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Axcelis Technologies by 36.6% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 702 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in Axcelis Technologies during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Amundi bought a new stake in Axcelis Technologies during the second quarter worth about $69,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Axcelis Technologies during the third quarter worth about $99,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in Axcelis Technologies during the third quarter worth about $110,000. Institutional investors own 86.47% of the company’s stock.

ACLS opened at $120.85 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.13 and a beta of 1.76. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $100.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.93. The company has a current ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Axcelis Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.41 and a 12 month high of $129.71.

Axcelis Technologies ( NASDAQ:ACLS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The semiconductor company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.25. Axcelis Technologies had a return on equity of 30.16% and a net margin of 19.90%. The company had revenue of $266.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $251.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.05 EPS. Axcelis Technologies’s revenue was up 29.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Axcelis Technologies, Inc. will post 5.55 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Benchmark lifted their price target on Axcelis Technologies from $103.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Axcelis Technologies from $100.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Axcelis Technologies from $113.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Axcelis Technologies from $105.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on Axcelis Technologies from $115.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.40.

In related news, EVP Douglas A. Lawson sold 350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.52, for a total transaction of $26,782.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,604,587.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Axcelis Technologies news, EVP Douglas A. Lawson sold 350 shares of Axcelis Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.52, for a total transaction of $26,782.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,604,587.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Tzu Yin Chiu sold 1,700 shares of Axcelis Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.12, for a total value of $216,104.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 28,873 shares in the company, valued at $3,670,335.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,449 shares of company stock worth $995,462 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

Axcelis Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture of capital equipment for the semiconductor chip manufacturing industry. It ion implantation systems product line includes high and medium current, and energy implanters. It also offers post-sales equipment service and support, such as spare parts, equipment upgrades, used equipment, maintenance services, and customer training.

