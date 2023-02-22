Amalgamated Bank Acquires 272 Shares of Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE)

Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,420 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Guidewire Software were worth $950,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Gilbert & Cook Inc. raised its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 4.3% in the second quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 3,125 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 1.2% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 14,043 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 2.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 10,089 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $955,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 4.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,169 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tevis Investment Management raised its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 3.7% in the third quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 6,518 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter.

Guidewire Software Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:GWRE opened at $71.46 on Wednesday. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.08 and a twelve month high of $97.32. The firm has a market cap of $5.85 billion, a PE ratio of -30.03 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a current ratio of 3.73. The business has a fifty day moving average of $68.48 and a 200-day moving average of $65.49.

Insider Activity at Guidewire Software

Guidewire Software ( NYSE:GWRE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 6th. The technology company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $195.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.49 million. Guidewire Software had a negative return on equity of 10.64% and a negative net margin of 23.57%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post -1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Priscilla Hung sold 9,547 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $668,290.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 57,915 shares in the company, valued at $4,054,050. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider James Winston King sold 1,577 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.40, for a total value of $96,827.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 39,328 shares in the company, valued at $2,414,739.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Priscilla Hung sold 9,547 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $668,290.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 57,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,054,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,063 shares of company stock worth $1,436,772 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup cut their target price on Guidewire Software from $79.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Guidewire Software from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Guidewire Software from $96.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Guidewire Software in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Guidewire Software to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Guidewire Software has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.55.

About Guidewire Software

Guidewire Software, Inc engages in the provision of technology platform, which comprises software, services, and a partner ecosystem, for the global Property and Casualty insurance industry. Its products include InsuranceSuite, PolicyCenter, ClaimCenter, BillingCenter, InsuranceNow, Analytics, Ecosystem, Guidewire for salesforce, and Guidewire Cloud.

