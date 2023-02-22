Amalgamated Bank Acquires 296 Shares of Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT)

Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,200 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Planet Fitness were worth $1,049,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PLNT. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 801.5% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,635 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Planet Fitness in the 1st quarter worth about $357,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 34.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,184,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,915,000 after purchasing an additional 1,852,867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Planet Fitness in the 1st quarter worth about $919,000. Institutional investors own 94.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Planet Fitness stock opened at $76.23 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.80. Planet Fitness, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.15 and a 1 year high of $93.35. The company has a market capitalization of $6.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.26.

PLNT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Planet Fitness from $80.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of Planet Fitness to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Planet Fitness from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. DA Davidson lowered shares of Planet Fitness from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Planet Fitness from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.85.

Planet Fitness, Inc engages in the operation and franchising of fitness centers. It operates through the following segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment includes operations related to the company’s franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the Dominican Republic, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

