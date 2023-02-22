Amalgamated Bank Acquires 300 Shares of Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP)

Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in shares of Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 17,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Trupanion were worth $1,049,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Trupanion by 0.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,862,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $344,217,000 after buying an additional 30,321 shares during the last quarter. Nine Ten Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Trupanion by 55.4% in the second quarter. Nine Ten Capital Management LLC now owns 3,638,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $219,257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296,590 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Trupanion by 9.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,368,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $82,445,000 after purchasing an additional 120,718 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in Trupanion by 0.3% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,099,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $98,014,000 after purchasing an additional 3,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Trupanion by 11.2% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 857,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,685,000 after purchasing an additional 86,714 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.55% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TRUP. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Trupanion from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Lake Street Capital increased their target price on Trupanion from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Trupanion from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on Trupanion from $80.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.67.

In related news, Director Michael Doak sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total value of $32,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,372. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Trupanion news, Director Michael Doak sold 700 shares of Trupanion stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total transaction of $32,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,372. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of Trupanion stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.50, for a total value of $234,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 849,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,672,876.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 22,600 shares of company stock worth $1,183,532 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 5.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TRUP opened at $53.06 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of -48.24 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $54.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.53. Trupanion, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.77 and a 12 month high of $99.01.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $246.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.28 million. Trupanion had a negative return on equity of 14.25% and a negative net margin of 4.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.16) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Trupanion, Inc. will post -1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trupanion, Inc engages in the provision of medical insurance for cats and dogs. It operates through the following segments: Subscription Business and Other Business. The Subscription Business segment is involved in the monthly subscriptions of pet medical insurance. The Others Business segment includes companies or organizations that choose to provide medical insurance for cats and dogs as a benefit to their employees or members.

