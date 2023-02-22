Amalgamated Bank Acquires 382 Shares of CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX)

Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in shares of CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 16,077 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 382 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in CONSOL Energy were worth $1,034,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of CONSOL Energy by 575.5% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 37,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,438,000 after acquiring an additional 32,291 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of CONSOL Energy by 43.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 258,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,646,000 after acquiring an additional 78,392 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of CONSOL Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $10,814,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of CONSOL Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $565,000. Finally, Cambria Investment Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of CONSOL Energy by 82.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 12,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $782,000 after acquiring an additional 5,510 shares in the last quarter. 84.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CONSOL Energy news, CEO James A. Brock sold 500 shares of CONSOL Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.20, for a total transaction of $39,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 473,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,990,164. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other CONSOL Energy news, CEO James A. Brock sold 500 shares of CONSOL Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.20, for a total transaction of $39,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 473,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,990,164. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO James A. Brock sold 12,500 shares of CONSOL Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.33, for a total transaction of $941,625.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 476,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,919,905.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

CONSOL Energy Price Performance

CONSOL Energy Increases Dividend

NYSE:CEIX opened at $51.24 on Wednesday. CONSOL Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.48 and a 1-year high of $79.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.85.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.59%. This is a boost from CONSOL Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th. CONSOL Energy’s payout ratio is 33.72%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of CONSOL Energy from $85.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of CONSOL Energy from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd.

CONSOL Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

CONSOL Energy Inc engages in the production of bituminous coal. It focuses on the extraction and preparation of coal in the Appalachian basin. The firm operates through the following segments: PAMC and CONSOL Marine Terminal. The PAMC segment includes mining, preparation and marketing of thermal coal.

