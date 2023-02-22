Amalgamated Bank Buys 1,417 Shares of Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR)

Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,139 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,417 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Energizer were worth $1,160,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its position in Energizer by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 86,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,448,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Energizer by 52.9% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in Energizer by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 29,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $921,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its position in Energizer by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 46,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its position in Energizer by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 78,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,306,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.05% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Robin Vauth sold 860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.61, for a total transaction of $28,044.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 863 shares in the company, valued at $28,142.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Energizer Price Performance

ENR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Energizer from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Energizer from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Energizer from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. TheStreet raised Energizer from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Energizer in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Energizer has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

Shares of NYSE:ENR opened at $36.01 on Wednesday. Energizer Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.81 and a 1-year high of $37.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.81, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $35.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.72. The company has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of -10.56 and a beta of 1.00.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.04). Energizer had a negative net margin of 8.17% and a positive return on equity of 65.15%. The company had revenue of $765.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $785.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. Energizer’s revenue was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Energizer Holdings, Inc. will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Energizer Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 17th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. Energizer’s payout ratio is presently -35.19%.

Energizer Profile

(Get Rating)

Energizer Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products. The firm is also involved in designing and marketing automotive appearance, performance, refrigerant, and freshener products. It operates under the Battery and Lights, and Auto Care segments.

Featured Articles

