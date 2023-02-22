Amalgamated Bank Buys 2,233 Shares of Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD)

Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 102,393 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,233 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Robinhood Markets were worth $1,034,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Robinhood Markets during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Robinhood Markets during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Robinhood Markets during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Robinhood Markets during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Seeyond bought a new stake in Robinhood Markets during the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors own 58.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Robinhood Markets alerts:

Robinhood Markets Price Performance

Shares of HOOD stock opened at $9.90 on Wednesday. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.81 and a 1 year high of $16.49. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.81. The company has a market cap of $8.78 billion, a PE ratio of -1.42 and a beta of 1.15.

Insider Buying and Selling at Robinhood Markets

Robinhood Markets ( NASDAQ:HOOD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.06). Robinhood Markets had a negative net margin of 131.63% and a negative return on equity of 8.37%. The company had revenue of $380.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $395.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.49) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post -0.72 EPS for the current year.

In other Robinhood Markets news, insider Daniel Martin Gallagher, Jr. sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.77, for a total transaction of $122,125.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 333,029 shares in the company, valued at $3,253,693.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Baiju Bhatt sold 86,806 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.98, for a total value of $866,323.88. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,098,241 shares in the company, valued at $10,960,445.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Daniel Martin Gallagher, Jr. sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.77, for a total value of $122,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 333,029 shares in the company, valued at $3,253,693.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 599,620 shares of company stock worth $5,655,310 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 15.31% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on HOOD. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Robinhood Markets from $12.50 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 9th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Citigroup lowered Robinhood Markets from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.67.

Robinhood Markets Profile

(Get Rating)

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company also offers various learning and education solutions comprise Snacks, a digest of business news stories; Learn, which is a collection of approximately articles, including guides, feature tutorials, and financial dictionary; Newsfeeds that offer access to free premium news from various sites, such as Barron's, Reuters, and The Wall Street Journal; lists and alerts, which allow users to create custom watchlists and alerts to monitor securities, ETFs, and cryptocurrencies, as well as cash management services; and offers First trade recommendations to all new customers who have yet to place a trade.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HOOD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Robinhood Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robinhood Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.