Amalgamated Bank Buys 272 Shares of Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE)

Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,420 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Guidewire Software were worth $950,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in Guidewire Software by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,462 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Guidewire Software in the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Guidewire Software by 94.3% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 324,999 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,072,000 after acquiring an additional 157,775 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in Guidewire Software by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 8,438 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $525,000 after acquiring an additional 866 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Guidewire Software by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,056 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after acquiring an additional 835 shares during the period.

Guidewire Software Stock Performance

GWRE opened at $71.46 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.03 and a beta of 1.23. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.08 and a 52-week high of $97.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a current ratio of 3.73. The business’s fifty day moving average is $68.48 and its 200-day moving average is $65.49.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Guidewire Software ( NYSE:GWRE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 6th. The technology company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $195.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.49 million. Guidewire Software had a negative return on equity of 10.64% and a negative net margin of 23.57%. Sell-side analysts expect that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post -1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Guidewire Software to $75.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Guidewire Software in a report on Monday, January 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Guidewire Software from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Guidewire Software from $96.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Guidewire Software in a report on Thursday, December 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $78.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Guidewire Software presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.55.

Insider Activity at Guidewire Software

In related news, COO Priscilla Hung sold 9,547 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $668,290.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 57,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,054,050. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Guidewire Software news, COO Priscilla Hung sold 9,547 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $668,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 57,915 shares in the company, valued at $4,054,050. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael George Rosenbaum sold 7,960 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.40, for a total value of $488,744.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 195,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,019,357. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,063 shares of company stock valued at $1,436,772 over the last ninety days. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Guidewire Software Company Profile

Guidewire Software, Inc engages in the provision of technology platform, which comprises software, services, and a partner ecosystem, for the global Property and Casualty insurance industry. Its products include InsuranceSuite, PolicyCenter, ClaimCenter, BillingCenter, InsuranceNow, Analytics, Ecosystem, Guidewire for salesforce, and Guidewire Cloud.

