Amalgamated Bank Buys 339 Shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 22,315 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $1,193,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new position in DocuSign in the 3rd quarter worth $289,000. Performa Ltd US LLC increased its stake in shares of DocuSign by 86.7% in the 3rd quarter. Performa Ltd US LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of DocuSign by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 64,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,426,000 after acquiring an additional 3,739 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of DocuSign in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,896,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in shares of DocuSign by 466.6% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 344,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,400,000 after acquiring an additional 283,478 shares in the last quarter. 76.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get DocuSign alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Daniel D. Springer sold 147,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.08, for a total value of $8,097,200.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,225,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,512,327.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other DocuSign news, Director Daniel D. Springer sold 147,009 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.48, for a total transaction of $8,597,086.32. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,524,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,143,110.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel D. Springer sold 147,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.08, for a total transaction of $8,097,200.64. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,225,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,512,327.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DocuSign Stock Performance

Several research analysts recently issued reports on DOCU shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of DocuSign from $70.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of DocuSign from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $59.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. UBS Group downgraded shares of DocuSign from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $80.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DocuSign currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.71.

Shares of NASDAQ DOCU opened at $59.61 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The company has a market cap of $11.99 billion, a PE ratio of -90.32, a PEG ratio of 941.51 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $58.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.18. DocuSign, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.57 and a 52-week high of $123.50.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 8th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $645.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $626.07 million. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 5.45% and a negative return on equity of 18.86%. As a group, analysts anticipate that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

About DocuSign

(Get Rating)

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions including identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOCU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for DocuSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DocuSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.