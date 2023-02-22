Amalgamated Bank Grows Stake in Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT)

Amalgamated Bank grew its position in Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 18,200 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Planet Fitness were worth $1,049,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PLNT. MQS Management LLC purchased a new stake in Planet Fitness in the third quarter valued at $242,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 195,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,260,000 after buying an additional 36,286 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 36,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,085,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 166,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,618,000 after purchasing an additional 29,074 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 29.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,483,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,510,000 after purchasing an additional 333,826 shares during the period. 94.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson lowered shares of Planet Fitness from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $87.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Planet Fitness from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Planet Fitness from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Planet Fitness from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on shares of Planet Fitness from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.85.

Planet Fitness Stock Down 1.7 %

Planet Fitness Profile

Shares of NYSE:PLNT opened at $76.23 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $6.83 billion, a PE ratio of 90.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $80.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.80. Planet Fitness, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.15 and a fifty-two week high of $93.35.

Planet Fitness, Inc engages in the operation and franchising of fitness centers. It operates through the following segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment includes operations related to the company’s franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the Dominican Republic, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

