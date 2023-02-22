Amalgamated Bank Grows Stock Holdings in Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS)

Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 29,291 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Federal Signal were worth $1,093,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FSS. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Federal Signal by 22.6% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,851 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,819 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Federal Signal by 5.8% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 68,055 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,297,000 after purchasing an additional 3,713 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Federal Signal by 9.8% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,216 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Federal Signal by 56.6% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 32,782 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 11,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Federal Signal by 17.8% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 169,901 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,734,000 after purchasing an additional 25,702 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FSS shares. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Federal Signal from $46.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Federal Signal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Federal Signal from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th.

FSS stock opened at $52.27 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of 30.39 and a beta of 1.05. Federal Signal Co. has a 12 month low of $31.86 and a 12 month high of $55.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $49.87 and its 200 day moving average is $45.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. Federal Signal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.93%.

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment is involved in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaners, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.

