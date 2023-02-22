Amalgamated Bank Has $1.03 Million Holdings in CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX)

Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in shares of CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 16,077 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in CONSOL Energy were worth $1,034,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp lifted its position in CONSOL Energy by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,478,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,390,000 after purchasing an additional 99,534 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in CONSOL Energy by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,951,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,419,000 after purchasing an additional 34,075 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in CONSOL Energy by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,935,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,829,000 after purchasing an additional 80,731 shares during the period. Greenlight Capital Inc. lifted its position in CONSOL Energy by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Greenlight Capital Inc. now owns 1,637,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,865,000 after purchasing an additional 162,900 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in CONSOL Energy by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 824,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,013,000 after purchasing an additional 4,983 shares during the period. 84.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CEIX. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of CONSOL Energy from $85.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of CONSOL Energy from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd.
Shares of NYSE:CEIX opened at $51.24 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.85. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.26. CONSOL Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.48 and a fifty-two week high of $79.17.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This is an increase from CONSOL Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th. CONSOL Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.72%.
CONSOL Energy Inc engages in the production of bituminous coal. It focuses on the extraction and preparation of coal in the Appalachian basin. The firm operates through the following segments: PAMC and CONSOL Marine Terminal. The PAMC segment includes mining, preparation and marketing of thermal coal.
