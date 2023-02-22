Amalgamated Bank Has $1.05 Million Stock Position in Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST)

Amalgamated Bank reduced its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,024 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 1,324 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Sensata Technologies were worth $1,045,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ST. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 125.4% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 453 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sensata Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 1,199.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,429 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,319 shares in the last quarter. Wahed Invest LLC bought a new position in shares of Sensata Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 87.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,130 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 993 shares in the last quarter. 97.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sensata Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research cut shares of Sensata Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Sensata Technologies from $51.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Sensata Technologies from $42.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com cut shares of Sensata Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Sensata Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $43.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sensata Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.29.

Sensata Technologies Stock Down 2.2 %

ST opened at $51.03 on Wednesday. Sensata Technologies Holding plc has a fifty-two week low of $36.64 and a fifty-two week high of $59.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.35. The company has a market capitalization of $7.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $45.91 and a 200-day moving average of $43.21.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $998.02 million. Sensata Technologies had a return on equity of 17.29% and a net margin of 7.71%. The company’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Sensata Technologies Holding plc will post 3.77 EPS for the current year.

Sensata Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 8th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 7th. Sensata Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.89%.

Insider Activity at Sensata Technologies

In other Sensata Technologies news, CEO Jeffrey J. Cote sold 41,816 shares of Sensata Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $1,881,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 141,024 shares in the company, valued at $6,346,080. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Sensata Technologies news, CEO Jeffrey J. Cote sold 41,816 shares of Sensata Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $1,881,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 141,024 shares in the company, valued at $6,346,080. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Maria G. Freve sold 867 shares of Sensata Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.67, for a total value of $36,127.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $280,397.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Sensata Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sensata Technologies Holding Plc is a global industrial technology company, which engages in the development, designing, manufacturing, and marketing of electromechanical, electronic sensors, and controls. The firm operates through the following two segments: Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sensata Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sensata Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.