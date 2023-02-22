Amalgamated Bank Has $1.09 Million Stake in Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS)

Amalgamated Bank raised its position in Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 29,291 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Federal Signal were worth $1,093,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Federal Signal by 44.8% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 724 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Bellecapital International Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Federal Signal by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 21,682 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $809,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Federal Signal by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 80,017 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,986,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Federal Signal by 31.1% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,158 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Federal Signal by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 9,739 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.90% of the company’s stock.

Federal Signal stock opened at $52.27 on Wednesday. Federal Signal Co. has a 52 week low of $31.86 and a 52 week high of $55.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 2.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.39 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.71.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. Federal Signal’s payout ratio is currently 20.93%.

FSS has been the subject of several analyst reports. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Federal Signal from $46.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Federal Signal from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Federal Signal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th.

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment is involved in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaners, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.

