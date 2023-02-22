Amalgamated Bank Has $1.16 Million Stock Holdings in UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF)

Amalgamated Bank raised its position in UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,902 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in UniFirst were worth $1,161,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of UniFirst by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 5,013 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $843,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of UniFirst by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 12,065 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,030,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UniFirst during the 3rd quarter worth $52,000. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its holdings in shares of UniFirst by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 10,976 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,890,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of UniFirst by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 199,617 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $33,581,000 after purchasing an additional 2,025 shares in the last quarter. 77.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on UNF. StockNews.com raised UniFirst from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on UniFirst to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th.

UniFirst Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of UNF stock opened at $197.87 on Wednesday. UniFirst Co. has a twelve month low of $154.72 and a twelve month high of $205.59. The company has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.98 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $195.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $186.42.

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 4th. The textile maker reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.26. UniFirst had a return on equity of 6.91% and a net margin of 5.04%. The business had revenue of $541.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $524.76 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that UniFirst Co. will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UniFirst Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 9th will be given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. UniFirst’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.55%.

Insider Buying and Selling at UniFirst

In other UniFirst news, major shareholder Matthew Croatti sold 7,724 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.03, for a total value of $1,583,651.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,266 shares in the company, valued at $2,309,867.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Matthew Croatti sold 7,724 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.03, for a total value of $1,583,651.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,309,867.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP William Masters Ross sold 1,231 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $246,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $867,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

UniFirst Company Profile

UniFirst Corp. engages in the provision of workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing. It operates through following segments: the United States and Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing (MFG), Specialty Garments, First Aid, and Corporate. The U.S. and Canadian Rental and Cleaning segment purchases, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells uniforms, protective clothing, and non-garment items.

Featured Articles

