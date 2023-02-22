Amalgamated Bank Has $1.18 Million Holdings in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN)

Amalgamated Bank lessened its position in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,545 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 329 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Morningstar were worth $1,177,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MORN. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 9.6% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,489 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Morningstar in the first quarter valued at approximately $425,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Morningstar in the first quarter valued at approximately $387,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 1.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,069,710 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $292,213,000 after purchasing an additional 16,952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Morningstar by 4.5% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,871 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $540,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.79% of the company’s stock.

Morningstar Stock Performance

Shares of Morningstar stock opened at $232.55 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $231.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $232.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.60 and a beta of 1.17. Morningstar, Inc. has a 12 month low of $207.11 and a 12 month high of $293.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Morningstar Increases Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 6th were issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This is a positive change from Morningstar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 5th. Morningstar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.63%.

In other Morningstar news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 5,347 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.30, for a total value of $1,268,843.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 11,613,445 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,755,870,498.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 6,362 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.44, for a total value of $1,516,955.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 11,620,972 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,770,904,563.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 87,818 shares of company stock valued at $20,172,523 over the last ninety days. 41.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Redburn Partners lowered Morningstar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th.

Morningstar Company Profile

Morningstar, Inc engages in the provision of investment research. It offers Morningstar data, direct, investment management, advisor workstation, workplace solutions, pitchbook data, enterprise components, research, credit ratings and indexes. The company was founded by Joseph D. Mansueto on May 16, 1984, and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

