Amalgamated Bank Has $1.19 Million Holdings in Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY)

Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in shares of Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,037 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 655 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Bentley Systems were worth $1,194,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Bentley Systems by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 483,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,803,000 after buying an additional 9,971 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its position in Bentley Systems by 395.3% during the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 401,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,371,000 after buying an additional 320,453 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Bentley Systems during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Bentley Systems by 29.8% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 701,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,343,000 after buying an additional 160,733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Bentley Systems by 39.4% during the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 43,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,459,000 after buying an additional 12,392 shares in the last quarter. 36.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bentley Systems stock opened at $40.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $11.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.81, a P/E/G ratio of 7.45 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. Bentley Systems, Incorporated has a twelve month low of $26.32 and a twelve month high of $45.70. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $38.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.03.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 17th. This is a positive change from Bentley Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. Bentley Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.90%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Bentley Systems from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Bentley Systems in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Bentley Systems from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Bentley Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $38.00 to $44.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Bentley Systems from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.33.

In other Bentley Systems news, Director Kirk B. Griswold sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.82, for a total transaction of $1,288,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 502,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,491,151.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Bentley Systems news, Director Kirk B. Griswold sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.82, for a total transaction of $1,288,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 502,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,491,151.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory S. Bentley sold 50,110 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.33, for a total transaction of $1,920,716.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 8,297,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $318,056,283.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 90,822 shares of company stock worth $3,443,608 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 22.53% of the company’s stock.

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling and open simulation applications for infrastructure design integration, which include MicroStation, OpenRoads, OpenRail, OpenPlant, OpenBuildings, OpenBridge, OpenSite, OpenFlows, STAAD and RAM, SACS, MOSES, AutoPIPE, SITEOPS, CUBE, DYNAMEQ, EMME, and LEGION; and geoprofessional applications for modeling and simulation of near and deep subsurface conditions, including Leapfrog, AGS Workbench, GeoStudio, Imago, MX Deposit, Oasis montaj, PLAXIS, and OpenGround.

