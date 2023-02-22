Amalgamated Bank Has $141.97 Million Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 1,939.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,476,545 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,404,148 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises about 1.4% of Amalgamated Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $141,970,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GOOG. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the third quarter. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,120 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,281,000 after buying an additional 32,414 shares in the last quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 1,415.4% in the third quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,350 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $803,000 after buying an additional 7,799 shares in the last quarter. Element Wealth LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 2,245.1% in the third quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 2,861 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 2,739 shares in the last quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 1,916.3% in the third quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,081 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $489,000 after buying an additional 4,829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Alphabet by 1,924.7% in the third quarter. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. now owns 16,380 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,575,000 after buying an additional 15,571 shares in the last quarter. 28.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alphabet Trading Down 2.7 %

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $92.05 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 trillion, a PE ratio of 20.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.08. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $83.45 and a 1-year high of $144.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.34.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $76.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.49 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 21.20%. The company’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.53 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current year.

GOOG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a $125.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $130.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group set a $136.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $128.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.13.

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.13, for a total transaction of $86,466.15. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,518,946.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,203 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total transaction of $1,992,719.25. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 76,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,872,965.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.13, for a total transaction of $86,466.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,908 shares in the company, valued at $2,518,946.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 36,943 shares of company stock worth $3,454,353. 12.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

