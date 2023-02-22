Amalgamated Bank Has $141.97 Million Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 1,939.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,476,545 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,404,148 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up approximately 1.4% of Amalgamated Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $141,970,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DC Investments Management LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the first quarter worth about $115,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter worth about $184,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 10.8% during the first quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 82 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, qPULA Trading Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter worth about $279,000. 28.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 380 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.24, for a total value of $33,911.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,008,412. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 380 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.24, for a total value of $33,911.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,008,412. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.87, for a total value of $63,617.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,524,913.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,943 shares of company stock valued at $3,454,353 in the last three months. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GOOG shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Alphabet from $122.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $130.00 price target on Alphabet in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Societe Generale dropped their target price on Alphabet from $147.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $118.00 target price on Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $137.13.

Shares of GOOG stock opened at $92.05 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.34. The company has a market cap of $1.18 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.23, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.62. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $83.45 and a 1-year high of $144.16.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $76.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.49 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 21.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.53 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

