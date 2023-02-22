Amalgamated Bank Has $977,000 Stock Holdings in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG)

Amalgamated Bank cut its position in shares of The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 37,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,645 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in The Carlyle Group were worth $977,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 233.3% during the third quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in The Carlyle Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 131.1% during the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 21.0% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 27.6% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. 52.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Carlyle Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

CG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded The Carlyle Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $57.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of The Carlyle Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.27.

The Carlyle Group Stock Performance

Shares of The Carlyle Group stock opened at $34.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $32.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 1.71. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.59 and a 52 week high of $50.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 2.58.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. The Carlyle Group had a net margin of 27.60% and a return on equity of 27.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 44.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.01 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 3.53 EPS for the current year.

The Carlyle Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.325 per share. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 21st. The Carlyle Group’s payout ratio is 38.69%.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Carlyle Group

In other news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. purchased 3,133,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.50 per share, with a total value of $4,699,999.50. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 8,761,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,142,836.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, COO Christopher Finn sold 11,096 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.36, for a total value of $403,450.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 960,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,935,597. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. bought 3,133,333 shares of The Carlyle Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.50 per share, with a total value of $4,699,999.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 8,761,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,142,836.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 110,552 shares of company stock worth $4,001,032. Insiders own 29.80% of the company’s stock.

About The Carlyle Group

(Get Rating)

The Carlyle Group, Inc engages in multi-product global alternative asset management. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Private Equity, Real Assets, Global Credit, and Investment Solutions. The Corporate Private Equity segment focuses on buyout, and growth capital funds, which pursue a variety of corporate investments of different sizes and growth potentials.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for The Carlyle Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Carlyle Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.