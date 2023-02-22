Amalgamated Bank Increases Stock Holdings in Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH)

Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in shares of Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,164 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Guardant Health were worth $1,193,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 200,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,799,000 after buying an additional 39,829 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Guardant Health in the 3rd quarter valued at about $213,000. Integral Health Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 285.3% in the 2nd quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC now owns 385,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,543,000 after buying an additional 285,291 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Guardant Health by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 216,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,713,000 after acquiring an additional 11,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Guardant Health by 73.6% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.43% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Guardant Health from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Bank of America raised their target price on Guardant Health from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Cowen cut their target price on Guardant Health from $110.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. BTIG Research cut their target price on Guardant Health from $80.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Guardant Health from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.11.

Shares of GH stock opened at $27.15 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.51. Guardant Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.63 and a twelve month high of $77.72. The company has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.58 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 6.46, a quick ratio of 6.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.82.

Guardant Health, Inc is a precision oncology company engaged in the treatment of cancer through the use of proprietary blood-based tests, vast data sets, and advanced analytics. Its solutions include treatment selection, recurrence detection, and early detection. The company was founded by Helmy Eltoukhy, AmirAli H.

