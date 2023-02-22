Amalgamated Bank Increases Stock Holdings in Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX)

Amalgamated Bank grew its position in Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX – Get Rating) by 17.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,869 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 714 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Karuna Therapeutics were worth $1,095,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 11.7% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 5.1% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $72,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Amundi increased its position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 31.0% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 1,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 379 shares in the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on KRTX. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Karuna Therapeutics from $276.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Piper Sandler began coverage on Karuna Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $285.00 price objective on the stock. Loop Capital began coverage on Karuna Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $288.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price objective on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Karuna Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, January 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $209.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $262.75.

Karuna Therapeutics Price Performance

Insider Transactions at Karuna Therapeutics

Karuna Therapeutics stock opened at $188.19 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $195.66 and its 200-day moving average is $218.98. The company has a market cap of $6.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.29 and a beta of 1.18. Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $92.26 and a 12 month high of $278.25.

In related news, insider Stephen K. Brannan sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.76, for a total transaction of $1,003,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,011,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Stephen K. Brannan sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.76, for a total transaction of $1,003,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,011,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Troy A. Ignelzi sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.14, for a total value of $40,028.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 21,837 shares in the company, valued at $4,370,457.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,227 shares of company stock worth $7,622,575 in the last three months. 16.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Karuna Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. engages in business of research and development of therapies utilizing muscarinic cholinergic receptors to treat psychosis and cognitive impairment in numerous central nervous system disorders. The company was founded by Andrew Miller, Eric Elenko, and Peter Jeffrey Conn in July 2009 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

Featured Stories

