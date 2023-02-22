Amalgamated Bank Lowers Position in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN)

Amalgamated Bank cut its stake in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,545 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 329 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Morningstar were worth $1,177,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MORN. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Morningstar by 9.6% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,489 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Morningstar in the first quarter valued at approximately $425,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Morningstar in the first quarter valued at approximately $387,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 1.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,069,710 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $292,213,000 after acquiring an additional 16,952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 4.5% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,871 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $540,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 54.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Morningstar alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Morningstar

In other Morningstar news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 121 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.55, for a total transaction of $29,711.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 12,433,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,053,079,565.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 7,525 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.43, for a total value of $1,816,760.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 12,425,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,999,847,663.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 121 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.55, for a total value of $29,711.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 12,433,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,053,079,565.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 87,818 shares of company stock valued at $20,172,523. Company insiders own 41.90% of the company’s stock.

Morningstar Stock Performance

Morningstar Increases Dividend

MORN stock opened at $232.55 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.87 billion, a PE ratio of 82.06 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The business has a 50 day moving average of $231.58 and a 200-day moving average of $232.25. Morningstar, Inc. has a 12-month low of $207.11 and a 12-month high of $293.64.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 6th were issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. This is a positive change from Morningstar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 5th. Morningstar’s dividend payout ratio is 52.63%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Redburn Partners lowered Morningstar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th.

Morningstar Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Morningstar, Inc engages in the provision of investment research. It offers Morningstar data, direct, investment management, advisor workstation, workplace solutions, pitchbook data, enterprise components, research, credit ratings and indexes. The company was founded by Joseph D. Mansueto on May 16, 1984, and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Morningstar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morningstar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.