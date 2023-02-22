Amalgamated Bank Lowers Position in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG)

Amalgamated Bank cut its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 37,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,645 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in The Carlyle Group were worth $977,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 9,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 48.1% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 25,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $647,000 after acquiring an additional 8,128 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP boosted its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 33.6% during the 3rd quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 38,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $998,000 after acquiring an additional 9,717 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 53.6% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 482,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,463,000 after acquiring an additional 168,273 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,712,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,253,000 after acquiring an additional 272,796 shares during the period. 52.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Carlyle Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CG opened at $34.05 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 2.58. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.59 and a fifty-two week high of $50.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.40 billion, a PE ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 1.71. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.98.

The Carlyle Group Announces Dividend

The Carlyle Group ( NASDAQ:CG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. The Carlyle Group had a return on equity of 27.50% and a net margin of 27.60%. The firm’s revenue was down 44.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.325 per share. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 21st. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.69%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other The Carlyle Group news, insider Bruce M. Larson sold 19,476 shares of The Carlyle Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.10, for a total value of $703,083.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 416,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,035,000.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. bought 3,133,333 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.50 per share, for a total transaction of $4,699,999.50. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 8,761,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,142,836.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Bruce M. Larson sold 19,476 shares of The Carlyle Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.10, for a total value of $703,083.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 416,482 shares in the company, valued at $15,035,000.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 110,552 shares of company stock valued at $4,001,032 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 29.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on CG. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on The Carlyle Group from $58.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on The Carlyle Group from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group set a $36.00 price objective on The Carlyle Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut The Carlyle Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.27.

About The Carlyle Group

(Get Rating)

The Carlyle Group, Inc engages in multi-product global alternative asset management. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Private Equity, Real Assets, Global Credit, and Investment Solutions. The Corporate Private Equity segment focuses on buyout, and growth capital funds, which pursue a variety of corporate investments of different sizes and growth potentials.

