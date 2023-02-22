Amalgamated Bank Lowers Stock Holdings in Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE)

Amalgamated Bank reduced its stake in Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,652 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 160 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Encore Wire were worth $1,000,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Encore Wire by 376.6% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 305 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of Encore Wire in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Encore Wire in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Islay Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Encore Wire by 20.7% in the second quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 979 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Encore Wire by 8.1% in the second quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,327 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 99.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DA Davidson lifted their price target on Encore Wire from $200.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 16th.

In other Encore Wire news, insider Matthew D. Ford sold 2,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $545,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,138 shares in the company, valued at $6,827,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, insider Matthew D. Ford sold 275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $55,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,372,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Matthew D. Ford sold 2,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $545,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,827,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Encore Wire stock opened at $192.35 on Wednesday. Encore Wire Co. has a 1-year low of $94.39 and a 1-year high of $206.74. The company has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a PE ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $154.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $140.65.

Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The electronics maker reported $8.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.61 by $3.67. The firm had revenue of $693.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $631.04 million. Encore Wire had a return on equity of 43.96% and a net margin of 23.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.91 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Encore Wire Co. will post 19.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Encore Wire Corp. engages in manufacturing copper electrical building wire and cable. The firm supplies building wire for interior electrical wiring in commercial and industrial buildings, homes, apartments and manufactured housing. It offers an electric building wire product line that consists primarily of NM-B cable, UF-B cable, THHN/THWN-2 and other types of wire products, including Metal Clad, Armored Cable, Photovoltaic Cable and Bare Copper.

