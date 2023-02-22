Amalgamated Bank Raises Position in Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD)

Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 145,112 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,363 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Kyndryl were worth $1,200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Kyndryl by 9.0% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 164,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,362,000 after buying an additional 13,628 shares during the period. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Kyndryl by 21.8% in the third quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 72,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,000 after buying an additional 13,022 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kyndryl by 13.8% in the third quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 2,259 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kyndryl in the third quarter worth about $646,000. Finally, Cacti Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Kyndryl by 581.4% in the third quarter. Cacti Asset Management LLC now owns 35,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Kyndryl alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on KD. Susquehanna began coverage on Kyndryl in a report on Thursday, January 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Kyndryl from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th.

Kyndryl Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of KD opened at $16.21 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.22 and a beta of 1.72. Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $7.93 and a one year high of $17.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.16.

Kyndryl (NYSE:KD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.10. Kyndryl had a negative return on equity of 25.39% and a negative net margin of 5.03%. The firm had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($3.30) earnings per share. Kyndryl’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. will post -4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kyndryl Profile

(Get Rating)

Kyndryl Holdings, Inc operates as a technology services company and IT infrastructure services provider worldwide. The company offers cloud services; core enterprise and cloud services; application, data, and artificial intelligence services; digital workplace services; security and resiliency services; and network services and edge services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kyndryl Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kyndryl and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.