Amalgamated Bank Reduces Position in Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE)

Amalgamated Bank lessened its position in shares of Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,652 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 160 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Encore Wire were worth $1,000,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC grew its stake in Encore Wire by 376.6% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 305 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of Encore Wire in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Encore Wire in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Islay Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Encore Wire by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 979 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Encore Wire by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,327 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.20% of the company’s stock.

Encore Wire stock opened at $192.35 on Wednesday. Encore Wire Co. has a 1-year low of $94.39 and a 1-year high of $206.74. The company has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a PE ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $154.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $140.65.

Encore Wire ( NASDAQ:WIRE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The electronics maker reported $8.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.61 by $3.67. Encore Wire had a return on equity of 43.96% and a net margin of 23.79%. The firm had revenue of $693.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $631.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Encore Wire Co. will post 19.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, DA Davidson lifted their target price on Encore Wire from $200.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 16th.

In related news, insider Matthew D. Ford sold 2,725 shares of Encore Wire stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $545,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,138 shares in the company, valued at $6,827,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Encore Wire news, insider Matthew D. Ford sold 275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $55,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,863 shares in the company, valued at $7,372,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Matthew D. Ford sold 2,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $545,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 34,138 shares in the company, valued at $6,827,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Encore Wire Corp. engages in manufacturing copper electrical building wire and cable. The firm supplies building wire for interior electrical wiring in commercial and industrial buildings, homes, apartments and manufactured housing. It offers an electric building wire product line that consists primarily of NM-B cable, UF-B cable, THHN/THWN-2 and other types of wire products, including Metal Clad, Armored Cable, Photovoltaic Cable and Bare Copper.

