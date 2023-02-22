Amalgamated Bank Sells 4,845 Shares of WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC)

Amalgamated Bank cut its holdings in WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC – Get Rating) by 34.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,178 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,845 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in WESCO International were worth $1,096,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in WESCO International by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,497 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in WESCO International by 167.2% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 358 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC lifted its stake in WESCO International by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 3,153 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its stake in WESCO International by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 7,435 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $888,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in WESCO International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. 94.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of WESCO International from $170.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of WESCO International from $163.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of WESCO International from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of WESCO International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of WESCO International from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $189.00.

WESCO International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:WCC opened at $162.37 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.25 billion, a PE ratio of 10.58, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 2.01. The company’s fifty day moving average is $139.12 and its 200 day moving average is $132.64. WESCO International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $99.00 and a 52 week high of $172.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The technology company reported $4.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.81 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.38 billion. WESCO International had a net margin of 4.02% and a return on equity of 22.08%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.17 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that WESCO International, Inc. will post 17.74 earnings per share for the current year.

About WESCO International



WESCO International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electrical, industrial, communications maintenance, repair and operating, and original equipment manufacturers products. It also offers construction materials, and supply chain management and logistics services. Its product categories include general supplies, wire, cable and conduit, communications and security, electrical distribution and controls, lighting and sustainability, and automation, controls, and motors.

Featured Stories

