Analysts Set Imperial Brands PLC (LON:IMB) Price Target at GBX 2,365

Imperial Brands PLC (LON:IMB – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 2,365 ($28.48).

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Imperial Brands from GBX 2,250 ($27.10) to GBX 2,325 ($28.00) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 2,350 ($28.30) price target on shares of Imperial Brands in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 2,300 ($27.70) price target on shares of Imperial Brands in a research note on Friday, November 11th.

Get Imperial Brands alerts:

Imperial Brands Stock Up 0.5 %

IMB opened at GBX 2,046 ($24.64) on Friday. Imperial Brands has a 12 month low of GBX 1,434.23 ($17.27) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,185 ($26.31). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.71, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of £19.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,240.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 2,049.76 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 2,013.68.

Imperial Brands Increases Dividend

Imperial Brands Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of GBX 49.31 ($0.59) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th. This is a positive change from Imperial Brands’s previous dividend of $21.27. This represents a dividend yield of 2.42%. Imperial Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8,545.45%.

(Get Rating)

Imperial Brands PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, imports, markets, and sells tobacco and tobacco-related products in Europe, the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australasia. It offers a range of cigarettes, fine cut tobacco, rolling papers, cigars, and traditional oral tobacco; and next generation product (NGP) portfolio, such as e-vapour products, oral nicotine, and heated tobacco products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Imperial Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imperial Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.