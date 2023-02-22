Analysts Set Lancashire Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:LCSHF) Price Target at $678.14

Lancashire Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:LCSHF – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $678.14.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on LCSHF shares. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on shares of Lancashire from GBX 645 ($7.77) to GBX 770 ($9.27) in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Lancashire from GBX 760 ($9.15) to GBX 770 ($9.27) in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Lancashire from GBX 700 ($8.43) to GBX 750 ($9.03) in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Lancashire from GBX 589 ($7.09) to GBX 590 ($7.11) in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Lancashire from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th.

Get Lancashire alerts:

Lancashire Stock Performance

LCSHF opened at $8.05 on Friday. Lancashire has a 12 month low of $4.40 and a 12 month high of $8.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.68 and a 200 day moving average of $6.54.

About Lancashire

Lancashire Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of insurance and reinsurance products. It operates through the following segments: Property, Energy, Marine, Aviation and Lancashire Syndicate. The company was founded on October 12, 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lancashire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lancashire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.