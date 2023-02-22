Analysts Set Xponential Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:XPOF) Target Price at $31.13

Shares of Xponential Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:XPOF – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $31.13.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Xponential Fitness from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Xponential Fitness from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of Xponential Fitness to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Xponential Fitness from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Xponential Fitness from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th.

Xponential Fitness Price Performance

Shares of XPOF stock opened at $24.90 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.99, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.38. Xponential Fitness has a 1 year low of $11.20 and a 1 year high of $28.59.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Xponential Fitness

In other Xponential Fitness news, Director Mark Grabowski sold 4,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total transaction of $98,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $256,564. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Anthony Geisler sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total value of $24,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,052,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,786,593. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Mark Grabowski sold 4,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total value of $98,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,564. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 5,750,000 shares of company stock valued at $140,875,000. 69.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in XPOF. Driehaus Capital Management LLC raised its position in Xponential Fitness by 104.3% during the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 2,099,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,372,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072,035 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Xponential Fitness during the 2nd quarter valued at $14,005,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Xponential Fitness by 253.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 89,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,633,000 after acquiring an additional 64,110 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its position in Xponential Fitness by 457.1% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 11,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 9,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lisanti Capital Growth LLC bought a new stake in Xponential Fitness during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,640,000. 28.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Xponential Fitness

Xponential Fitness, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a boutique fitness franchisor in the United States and internationally. The company offers fitness and wellness services, including pilates, barre, cycling, stretching, rowing, yoga, boxing, dancing, running, and functional training under the Club Pilates, Pure Barre, CycleBar, StretchLab, Row House, YogaSix, Rumble, AKT, Stride, and BFT brands.

