Andesa Financial Management Inc. Purchases 55,565 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Andesa Financial Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 92.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 115,573 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 55,565 shares during the period. Apple accounts for approximately 5.6% of Andesa Financial Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Andesa Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $15,978,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ramsey Quantitative Systems acquired a new position in Apple during the second quarter worth approximately $55,000. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Apple during the third quarter worth approximately $55,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC grew its stake in shares of Apple by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apple in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Emerson Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Apple by 27.0% in the 2nd quarter. Emerson Wealth LLC now owns 518 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America lifted their target price on Apple from $153.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. KeyCorp reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Apple from $190.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 12th. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on Apple to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $160.00 price target on Apple in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $165.15.

Apple Stock Performance

Apple stock opened at $148.48 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.35 trillion, a P/E ratio of 25.21, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $139.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $147.43. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $124.17 and a 52 week high of $179.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $117.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.67 billion. Apple had a net margin of 24.56% and a return on equity of 163.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.10 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Investors of record on Monday, February 13th were paid a $0.23 dividend. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 10th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.62%.

Apple Profile

(Get Rating)

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.