Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) Shares Purchased by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,172 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 772 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,036,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 116.1% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 57,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,549,000 after acquiring an additional 31,000 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $392,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $2,108,000. HC Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 4.4% in the second quarter. HC Advisors LLC now owns 7,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 211.9% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 46,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,152,000 after acquiring an additional 31,355 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Apellis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $86.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $79.00 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $75.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $70.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.53.

Insider Buying and Selling at Apellis Pharmaceuticals

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 5.4 %

In other Apellis Pharmaceuticals news, insider Pascal Deschatelets sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.08, for a total value of $552,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 983,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,332,582.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other Apellis Pharmaceuticals news, insider Pascal Deschatelets sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.08, for a total value of $552,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 983,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,332,582.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Adam J. Townsend sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.85, for a total transaction of $279,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 67,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,794,002.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 91,538 shares of company stock valued at $4,656,185. Corporate insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ APLS opened at $58.50 on Wednesday. Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.32 and a 52-week high of $70.00. The company has a quick ratio of 6.69, a current ratio of 7.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.37 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $52.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.79.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Get Rating)

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which develops novel therapeutic and complement immunotherapies for the treatment of complement-dependent autoimmune and inflammatory diseases through APL-2 product. The company was founded by Candace Rose Depp, Pascal Deschatelets, Cedric Francois, Alec Machiels on September 25, 2009 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Apellis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apellis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.