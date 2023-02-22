Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) Shares Gap Up Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday after Bank of America raised their price target on the stock from $79.00 to $115.00. The stock had previously closed at $55.49, but opened at $61.30. Apellis Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $60.27, with a volume of 2,581,355 shares.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on APLS. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $59.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $70.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.53.

In other news, CEO Cedric Francois sold 28,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.06, for a total value of $1,468,092.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 965,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,244,563.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Cedric Francois sold 28,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.06, for a total value of $1,468,092.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 965,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,244,563.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Pascal Deschatelets sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total transaction of $570,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 970,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,088,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 91,538 shares of company stock worth $4,656,185. 8.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 15,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $796,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 44,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,028,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. HC Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. HC Advisors LLC now owns 7,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $621,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.26% of the company’s stock.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.79. The company has a current ratio of 7.21, a quick ratio of 6.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $6.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.37 and a beta of 1.20.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which develops novel therapeutic and complement immunotherapies for the treatment of complement-dependent autoimmune and inflammatory diseases through APL-2 product. The company was founded by Candace Rose Depp, Pascal Deschatelets, Cedric Francois, Alec Machiels on September 25, 2009 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

