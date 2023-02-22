Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Acquired by Cypress Capital Management LLC

Cypress Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 54,965 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,244 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises 1.4% of Cypress Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Cypress Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $7,596,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Apple by 5,935.2% during the second quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 233,803 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 229,929 shares during the period. HBC Financial Services PLLC lifted its position in Apple by 21.7% during the first quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Ramsey Quantitative Systems purchased a new position in Apple during the second quarter worth about $55,000. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Apple during the third quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Apple by 14,693.8% during the third quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,024,330 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 5,983,608 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AAPL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays raised their price objective on Apple from $133.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $125.00 price objective on Apple in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Apple from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Cowen cut their price objective on Apple from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their price objective on Apple to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.15.

Apple Price Performance

Shares of AAPL opened at $148.48 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.35 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.21, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $139.74 and a 200-day moving average of $147.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $124.17 and a 52 week high of $179.61.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $117.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.67 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 163.45% and a net margin of 24.56%. Apple’s revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.10 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.05 EPS for the current year.

Apple Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Investors of record on Monday, February 13th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 10th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.62%.

Apple Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

