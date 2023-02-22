Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Acquired by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,207,861 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 372,518 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up approximately 2.8% of Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Apple were worth $1,275,605,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 20.0% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 2,615,701 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $456,728,000 after purchasing an additional 435,891 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in Apple by 0.4% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 240,628 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $42,016,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040 shares during the period. Markel Corp lifted its holdings in Apple by 0.7% in the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 1,206,990 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $210,752,000 after acquiring an additional 8,450 shares during the period. Camden Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Apple by 9.2% in the first quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 156,364 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $27,305,000 after buying an additional 13,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Island Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Apple by 0.3% in the first quarter. Harbor Island Capital LLC now owns 135,325 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $23,629,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.60% of the company’s stock.

Apple Trading Down 2.7 %

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $148.48 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.94. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $124.17 and a 1 year high of $179.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $139.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $147.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.35 trillion, a PE ratio of 25.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.28.

Apple Increases Dividend

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by ($0.05). Apple had a return on equity of 163.45% and a net margin of 24.56%. The business had revenue of $117.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.10 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 13th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 10th. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Apple’s payout ratio is 15.62%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on AAPL. StockNews.com cut Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 5th. Fundamental Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $168.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Barclays boosted their price target on Apple from $133.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $125.00 price target on Apple in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $184.00 price target on Apple in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $165.15.

Apple Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

Featured Articles

