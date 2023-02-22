Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Bought by Legal Advantage Investments Inc.

Legal Advantage Investments Inc. raised its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 230.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,198 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares during the period. Apple comprises 2.2% of Legal Advantage Investments Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Legal Advantage Investments Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $2,377,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lincoln National Corp raised its position in shares of Apple by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 688,694 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $95,177,000 after acquiring an additional 12,907 shares in the last quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Apple by 92.6% during the 3rd quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. now owns 115,573 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $15,978,000 after acquiring an additional 55,565 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Apple by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC now owns 54,965 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $7,596,000 after acquiring an additional 4,244 shares in the last quarter. WESTERN FINANCIAL Corp raised its position in shares of Apple by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. WESTERN FINANCIAL Corp now owns 13,289 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,837,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bryant Woods Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Apple by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bryant Woods Investment Advisors LLC now owns 56,618 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $7,825,000 after acquiring an additional 3,488 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.60% of the company’s stock.

AAPL opened at $148.48 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $139.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $147.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $2.35 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.21, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.28. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $124.17 and a one year high of $179.61.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $117.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.67 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 163.45% and a net margin of 24.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.10 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 13th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 10th. Apple’s payout ratio is presently 15.62%.

AAPL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 5th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. National Bank Financial cut their price target on Apple to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Cowen cut their price target on Apple from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $195.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.15.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

