Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Bought by Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC

Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 16.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,871 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,928 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up 3.2% of Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $4,820,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AAPL. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 20.0% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 2,615,701 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $456,728,000 after acquiring an additional 435,891 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.4% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 240,628 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $42,016,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040 shares during the last quarter. Markel Corp raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.7% in the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 1,206,990 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $210,752,000 after acquiring an additional 8,450 shares during the last quarter. Camden Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 9.2% in the first quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 156,364 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $27,305,000 after acquiring an additional 13,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Island Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.3% in the first quarter. Harbor Island Capital LLC now owns 135,325 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $23,629,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 57.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $148.48 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $139.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $147.43. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $124.17 and a 52-week high of $179.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.35 trillion, a P/E ratio of 25.21, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $117.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.67 billion. Apple had a net margin of 24.56% and a return on equity of 163.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.10 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 13th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 10th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.62%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on AAPL shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Bank of America upped their target price on Apple from $153.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group set a $184.00 target price on Apple in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Cowen dropped their target price on Apple from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Apple from $190.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.15.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

