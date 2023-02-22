Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Purchased by Legal Advantage Investments Inc.

Legal Advantage Investments Inc. grew its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 230.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,198 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares during the period. Apple makes up approximately 2.2% of Legal Advantage Investments Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Legal Advantage Investments Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $2,377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AAPL. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 2,615,701 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $456,728,000 after purchasing an additional 435,891 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 240,628 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $42,016,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares in the last quarter. Markel Corp lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 1,206,990 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $210,752,000 after purchasing an additional 8,450 shares in the last quarter. Camden Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 156,364 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $27,305,000 after purchasing an additional 13,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Island Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Island Capital LLC now owns 135,325 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $23,629,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 57.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Apple alerts:

Apple Stock Down 2.7 %

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $148.48 on Wednesday. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $124.17 and a 12-month high of $179.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.35 trillion, a P/E ratio of 25.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $139.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $147.43.

Apple Increases Dividend

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $117.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.67 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 163.45% and a net margin of 24.56%. The business’s revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.10 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 13th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 10th. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 15.62%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on AAPL shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Apple from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on Apple to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Apple from $200.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Apple from $165.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Apple currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.15.

Apple Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.