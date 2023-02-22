Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Purchased by Shilanski & Associates Inc.

Shilanski & Associates Inc. grew its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 332.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 95,922 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 73,739 shares during the period. Apple accounts for about 4.9% of Shilanski & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Shilanski & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $13,256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Apple by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,269,995,750 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $221,753,959,000 after purchasing an additional 8,734,393 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Apple by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 237,910,783 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $32,527,162,000 after purchasing an additional 4,831,418 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Apple by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 123,534,393 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $16,889,649,000 after purchasing an additional 9,411,018 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Apple by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 80,739,774 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $14,097,970,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155,915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Apple by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 80,467,043 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $11,001,469,000 after purchasing an additional 8,716,964 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.60% of the company’s stock.

Apple Stock Performance

Apple stock opened at $148.48 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $139.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $147.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.35 trillion, a PE ratio of 25.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.28. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $124.17 and a 1-year high of $179.61.

Apple Increases Dividend

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $117.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.67 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 163.45% and a net margin of 24.56%. The business’s revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.10 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Investors of record on Monday, February 13th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 10th. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is 15.62%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Fundamental Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Apple from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Apple from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Apple presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.15.

About Apple

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

