Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by Advisor OS LLC

Advisor OS LLC decreased its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 11.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 16,122 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 2,003 shares during the period. Apple comprises 0.7% of Advisor OS LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Advisor OS LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $2,227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. MKT Advisors LLC raised its position in Apple by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. MKT Advisors LLC now owns 12,269 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,777,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP raised its position in Apple by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 6,339 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $867,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in Apple by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,046 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Aufman Associates Inc raised its position in Apple by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Aufman Associates Inc now owns 7,674 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silver Lake Advisory LLC raised its position in Apple by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC now owns 4,875 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $667,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

Apple Trading Down 2.7 %

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $148.48 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $139.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $147.43. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $124.17 and a 1-year high of $179.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.35 trillion, a PE ratio of 25.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Apple Increases Dividend

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by ($0.05). Apple had a return on equity of 163.45% and a net margin of 24.56%. The business had revenue of $117.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.10 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 13th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 10th. Apple’s payout ratio is presently 15.62%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on AAPL. Fundamental Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $168.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Apple from $190.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Apple from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on Apple from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $165.15.

About Apple

(Get Rating)

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.